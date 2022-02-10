'Will Continue Fighting': Kin of Deceased, Farmers Decry Ashish Mishra's Bail

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 10 February, granted bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had led to the deaths of eight people, including 4 farmers and one journalist.

Mishra had been in jail since 10 October.

Reacting to Mishra’s bail on the day UP goes to polls, Pawan Kashyap, brother of journalist Raman Kashyap who was killed in the violence said,