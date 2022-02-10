'Will Continue Fighting': Kin of Deceased, Farmers Decry Ashish Mishra's Bail

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars.
(Photo: PTI)
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 10 February, granted bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had led to the deaths of eight people, including 4 farmers and one journalist.
Mishra had been in jail since 10 October.
Reacting to Mishra’s bail on the day UP goes to polls, Pawan Kashyap, brother of journalist Raman Kashyap who was killed in the violence said,
He claimed that the High Court did not listen to their appeal and after a heated argument between the lawyers, they were deliberately cut off from the virtual hearing and their application for a re-hearing was dismissed.
"We will fight better," he said. He claimed that the court was pressurised by the government and those in power. "The government has taken advantage of the law and they will suffer the brunt of it," said Pawan.
He added,
Journalist Raman Kashyap, who worked for a local news channel, Sadhna Prime News, was sent to cover the events unfolding in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. Reports said that he was injured during the violence and later died during the treatment at a local hospital.
The All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha said in a statement on Thursday, “This judgement is not only a gross miscarriage of justice, it has shaken the faith and confidence of the nation in expecting justice from courts of law in matters when people in power commit Barbaric crimes on people with support from the police.”
It added, “AIKMS demands dismissal and arrest of the Ajay Mishra Teni the mastermind of this murder and conspiracy and hopes that the Supreme Court will take due notice of this.”
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that it is “unfortunate and surprising” that the court has granted bail to the chief accused in the case. It said,
It added, “The comments made by the Court on the agitation without any context are unwarranted. The court granting bail to Ashish Mishra without considering the firm possibility of a politically powerful accused influencing the witnesses is extremely disappointing.”