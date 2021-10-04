Missing Journalist Raman Kashyap Among Those Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Journalist Raman Kashyap succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, 3 September, taking the death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to nine, IANS reported. Four of them were farmers and the other four were Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Kashyap, who worked for a local news channel, was sent to cover the events unfolding in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

However, Kashyap went missing on Sunday and his body was found in the mortuary on Monday. Reports said that he was injured during the violence and later died during treatment at a local hospital.

Locals reportedly said that Kashyap's body was identified by family members when he was being taken for post-mortem, but an official confirmation is awaited.