Lakhimpur Case: 5,000-Page Charge Sheet Filed; 'MoS Ajay Mishra Still Not Named'

Meanwhile, confirming that the charge sheet has been filed, Advocate Mohammad Aman, who is representing the farmers in this case, said:

"However, minister Ajay Mishra Teni has not been named in the charge sheet."

This as per Aman comes even though they had specifically sought for Teni's name to be added in the charge sheet. He had been named in the complaint and his own car had been part of the convoy that mowed down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur.