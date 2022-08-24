'Irrelevant Material Considered': Kerala HC Stays Bail to Civic Chandran

"Prima facie it appears that there was an improper exercise of jurisdiction by the Session Judge while granting bail to the accused. Irrelevant materials of substantial nature are seen relied on to grant bail. The finding of the impugned order that Section will not be prima facie attracted if the victim was wearing sexually provocative dress cannot be justified. In these circumstances, the impugned order shall stand stayed till the disposal of this appeal," Bar and Bench reported, quoting the court order.

However, the court made it clear that Chandran shall not be arrested until the matter is heard by the High Court.