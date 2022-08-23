Kerala Govt Moves HC Against Sessions Court's 'Provocative Dress' Remark

Kerala government also said that the court's findings "have the effect of potentially exposing the survivor to secondary trauma."

"The court below relied heavily on certain photographs of the victim which were published on social media and observed that the defacto complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are sexually provocative and therefore Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused. The above finding is per se illegal, unjust, and has the effect of potentially exposing the survivor to secondary trauma,” the state government said in its appeal filed by Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan, Bar&Bench reported.