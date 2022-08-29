Judge Who Passed 'Provocative Dress' Order Moves Kerala HC Against His Transfer

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, S Krishnakumar, who was transferred after his controversial remarks in the Civic Chandran case, moved an application in the Kerala High Court on Monday, 29 August, challenging his transfer.

The petition avers that a judicial officer can be transferred before completing the three-year term in a post only if it is necessary for the administration or under special circumstances, as per a LiveLaw report. A wrong order passed while discharging judicial duty cannot be a ground for transfer, it says.

The plea has been moved through Advocates Dinesh Mathew J Muricken, Ahammad Sachin K, Nayana Varghese and Vinod S. Pillai, and alleges that the transfer is illegal, arbitrary, and violative of Article 14 of Constitution.