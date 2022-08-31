Women’s Groups Seek Action Against Karnataka Seer Accused of Sexual Assault

The joint memorandum dictated a list of demands by the women's groups. The memorandum demanded immediate and strict compliance with the law and specifically the POCSO Act, 2012 and Rules, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Rules by the State authorities.

The groups urged the state government to take steps to ensure the safety of the survivors and their families, and other witnesses and advocates involved in the case, as well as to ensure the safe transfer of the survivors to another district after consulting them and their families.

They demanded that the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the speedy trial of POCSO cases are complied with and that the survivors and their families are provided with regular information.

The also urged the Women and Child Welfare Department to immediately take steps to ensure the protection of the other residents in the Murugha mutt, to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the matter and an immediate arrest of all the accused.