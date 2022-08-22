Supreme Court Issues Notice in Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea, Hearing on Thursday

Before hearing the plea, Justice UU Lalit, who was heading the apex court bench, informed Setalvad's counsel: "I had represented few of my accused in the Sohrabuddin murder matter. I must inform you that.. Not sure this matter has anything to do with it. “

As a lawyer, UU Lalit had represented the incumbent Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, when he was an accused in the alleged extrajudicial murders of gangsters Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati.

“As far as we are concerned, there's no problem,” Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal (representing Sevalvad), said. The court thereby recorded Sibal’s submission.

Other judges on this bench are Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.