Karnataka’s Hijab-Clad Women Are Merely Seeking Their Rights From the Apex Court

Merely their right to education, right to freely practise their religion, and right to equality. Merely that.
Aroop Mishra & Rohit Khanna
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Rohit Khanna/The Quint)

The hijab-clad girls and women of Karnataka are knocking at the doors of the apex court once again, as the Supreme Court takes up the case of the hijab ban.

Why are they doing so?

Well...

Merely for their right to education, their right to freely practise their religion, and their right to equality. Merely that.
