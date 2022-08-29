Karnataka’s Hijab-Clad Women Are Merely Seeking Their Rights From the Apex Court

Merely their right to education, their right to freely practise their religion, and their right to equality. Merely that.
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Rohit Khanna/The Quint)
The hijab-clad girls and women of Karnataka are knocking at the doors of the apex court once again, as the Supreme Court takes up the case of the hijab ban.
Why are they doing so?
Well...
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)