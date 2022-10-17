High Court Discharged GN Saibaba, Why Has Supreme Court Kept Him Back in Jail?

As autumn uncurled it’s fangs and the late summer-air started to curl into a wet, pre-winter chill, AS Vasantha made plans to immediately shift her husband to a hospital.

He is 90% disabled, inflicted by 19 chronic and acute post-polio conditions and wheel-chair bound. It is reasonable to expect that the winter won’t bring him any relief, unless his ailments are urgently attended to.

Vasantha had told a newspaper that she was going to wheel him at once either to Delhi or to Hyderabad for treatment.



But alas, that was not to be.



Because former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba never got a chance to exit the Nagpur jail, where he is still serving a life sentence in an alleged ‘Maoist-links’ case.