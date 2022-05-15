GN Saibaba Says CCTV Captures Footage of Toilet in Jail, To Go on Hunger Strike

Former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence in Nagpur Jail for Maoist links, plans to go on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the installation of a CCTV camera which allegedly captures footage of the entire cell, including the toilet and bathing area.

His wife, AS Vasantha Kumari, and brother, Dr G Ramadevudu, haver written to the Maharashtra home minister seeking recourse.

"He cannot use the toilet for urinals or cannot even take a bath before the camera, as the camera records video of everything 24X7 hours. Now how can Dr GN Saibaba live in these circumstances?" the letter said.