Nagpur Jail Denied GN Saibaba Towel, Woollen Cap, Books: Lawyer 

Delhi University professor G N Saibaba’s lawyer, Aakash Sarode alleged that the professor, who is serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, was denied access to several things like woollen cap, books, a towel and a wrist weight cuff for physiotherapy, which the lawyer had brought for his client, reported PTI.

The professor, who is bound to a wheelchair with 90 percent disabilities, was convicted by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for links with Maoists and participating in activities that amounted to waging war against the country.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, 27 December, Sarode said that of the 34 different things that Saibaba wanted, the prison authorities accepted only 13 items. However, a senior official of the jail, informed that they have accepted all things deemed necessary for Saibaba and they cannot allow everything inside.