Ex-DU Prof GN Saibaba, Jailed for Alleged Maoist Links, Tests COVID Positive

“The jail authorities have not contacted us yet. He previously wrote to us saying that he was feeling extremely weak and was suffering from sleepless nights because of constant back and hip pain. I am very worried how he will endure this COVID attack, as he did not recover properly after the last time he got COVID,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Saibaba was convicted by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for links with Maoists and participating in activities that amounted to “waging war against the country”. Saibaba would teach English at Ram Lal Anand College until his arrest in 2014.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)