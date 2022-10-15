SC Suspends High Court Judgment; Stays the Release of GN Saibaba, 4 Others

The Supreme Court on Saturday, 16 October, suspended the Bombay High Court judgment that had discharged Professor GN Saibaba in an alleged ‘maoist links’ case.

The bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela Trivedi also stayed the release of Saibaba — who is 90% disabled — as well as his four co-accused in the matter.

The fifth co-accused Pandu Narote had fallen sick (reportedly from swine flu) and died on 25 August.

Issuing notice on the appeal preferred by the state of Maharashtra, the bench further said: