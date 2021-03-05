HC Extends Arnab’s Interim Protection in Abetment of Suicide Case

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 5 March extended interim protection to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on an amended plea by Goswami, seeking to quash the FIR and charge sheet against him in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case against him.
Goswami’s legal counsels Senior Advocate Sanjog Parab and advocate Malvika Trivedi, instructed by Phoenix Legal, submitted that the case was reinvestigated by the police under political pressure by the state of Maharashtra, and he is apprehending “false implications and illegal detention” if he appears before the Magistrate court, added the report.
Goswami’s petition also accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of putting out “vendetta driven” statements in public, adding that the police are allegedly acting on the behest of Deshmukh, according to the report.
Goswami, along with two others, Niteish Sarda (Smartworks, owed Rs 55 lakh) and Feroz Shaikh (IcastX/Skimedia, owed Rs 4 crore), have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The suicide note of interior designer/architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, discovered by the local police in 2018, said that he and his mother were in acute financial distress, which was why they had decided to take their lives.
The amount owed is said to be Rs 83 lakh.
The case resurfaced after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered the case to be reopened in May 2020, following an approach by Naik’s daughter Adnya.
Naik’s wife Akshata – who had filed an FIR with the police back in 2018 itself – consistently pushed for the case to be reinvestigated, putting out several videos about the matter on social media.
Goswami and Republic have denied the allegations, and claimed that 90 percent of the amount due to Naik’s company for its work on the channel’s Mumbai studio had been paid as per the contract.
(With inputs from Live Law)
