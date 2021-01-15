TRP Scam: No Coercive Action Against Arnab Goswami Till 29 January

Mumbai Police on Friday, 15 January, told the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken against Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami and others in the fake TRP scam case till 29 January.

According to PTI, the court also extended the interim relief for employees of the complainant company in the case, Hansa Research Group, till 29 January and directed the police that they are not to be called for inquiry for more than two days a week.