TRP Scam: No Coercive Action Against Arnab Goswami Till 29 January

Mumbai Police on Friday, 15 January, told the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken against Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami and others in the fake TRP scam case till 29 January.
According to PTI, the court also extended the interim relief for employees of the complainant company in the case, Hansa Research Group, till 29 January and directed the police that they are not to be called for inquiry for more than two days a week.
The extension of the relief comes after the court on 6 January had directed that no action be taken till 15 January.
The alleged scam came to light last year after a complaint was filed by an executive of a BARC-affiliated research agency, alleging that the viewership data was being manipulated by some of these channels through contractors associated with the agency.
The modus operandi saw these contractors and other persons making fixed monthly payments to the BARC-empanelled families to view only certain channels/programmes – neither the agency nor BARC were aware of this till their internal audits started throwing up irregularities.
(With inputs from PTI.)
