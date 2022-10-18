GN Saibaba Appeal: When Is an Urgent Saturday Hearing Held in SC? How Often?

Reiterating that there are no mandatory rules specific to an urgent hearing on a Saturday, Senior Advocate at The Supreme Court Sanjoy Ghose, however, told The Quint:

“According to past cases, such hearings are usually convened to stay situations like a death sentence or a demolition.”

Former Chief Justice of the Bombay and Rajasthan High Court Pradeep Nandrajog added that the following situations could warrant such hearings:

In case, somebody is fearing an arrest and wants the court to stay it

A death sentence has to be executed and needs to be stayed

In case eviction notices have been served and those subjected to it have challenged it

In instances of bulldozers reaching or about to reach a colony for demolition

“The simple litmus test is if the case is such that in the absence of an urgent hearing the status quo will be altered to an extent that the situation will become irreversible,” he added.

In fact, Chapter 7 of the Supreme Court rules hint at these broad parameters too.