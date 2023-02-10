'Do Not Shoot the Messenger': Why Police Must Curb Hate Speech, Not Reportage

“It has been observed that you are using Social Media for posting offensive, malicious and inciting posts. (sic)”

These were the words employed by an officer of the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi in a notice under Section 149 CrPC issued to a news organisation. The notice further warned of “strict penal action” and directed the news organisation to “refrain from doing so”.

But what was the post in question?

The news organisation, which goes by the name of Molitics, had tweeted a video report of a Jantar Mantar ‘Dharam Sansad’ where inflammatory calls for violence were made and hate-speech was spouted with gusto. Pertinently, the discourse was targeted at members of the Muslim and Christian communities.



What Molitics had done was cover the incident, ask critical questions of the speakers and the attendees and share their video report on Twitter. And pat came the notice, under Section 149 CrPC (which the police incidentally tweeted under the video link).