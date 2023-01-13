‘5 Months To File FIR for Yuva Vahini Hate Speech; Why?’ SC Asks Delhi Police

Previously? As pointed out by the petitioners’ counsel, the Delhi Police had said in an affidavit (filed in response to a different petition) that "no hate speech was given against any community" at the event.

But the Supreme Court had not approved of this stand and asked for a “better affidavit” by a senior officer. It was in the aftermath of this that the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under Sections Section 153A, 295A, 298 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

So how did the Delhi Police respond this time? Responding to the apex court’s question about why it took the Delhi Police five months to file an FIR, the ASG said that the the delay was not deliberate and that the police was doing the verification.



On being asked about what progress has been made since, the ASG said that he will take instructions and file a statement.



The court, in its order, has directed the affidavit to be filed within a period of two weeks.