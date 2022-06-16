Act According to Law: SC Says UP Demolitions Can’t Take Place Without Notice

“Action will only be in accordance with law," the Supreme Court said on Thursday, 16 June, as they asked the Uttar Pradesh government to refrain from carrying out any demolition except in accordance with procedure established by law.

The plea challenging the recent spate of demolitions in Uttar Pradesh is being heard by a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath. It has been listed for further hearing on Tuesday, by which date the state is expected to file an affidavit with their stand.

The apex court, however, did say that they cannot put a stay on the demolitions, but can instruct the state to do it in accordance with the law.

Justice Bopanna, also orally remarked: