Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Zubair's Plea, Matter To Be Listed on 27 July

AltNews co-founder Mohd Zubair was arrestedby the Delhi police on Monday.
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 1 July, issued notice on a petition filed by Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair challenging the four day-police custody remand against him.
Further, the high court sought for the counter-affidavit to be filed within two weeks, the rejoinder to be filed within one week, and the matter to be listed before roster bench on 27 July.
According to LiveLaw, the court also said that the ongoing proceedings before the magistrate would be without prejudice to the contentions expressed by the parties, and the pendency of the matter before the high court.
Zubair was arrested on Monday, in connection with a case registered against him for a tweet from 2018, and remanded by the duty magistrate to one-day police custody. On Tuesday, the Patiala house court extended the police remand by four days.
The charges against Zubair presently are Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The contentious tweet for which Zubair has been booked in this case carries a picture of the signboard of a hotel visibly changed from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel.' It is accompanied by the text: “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”.
The picture, however, is a screenshot of a scene from a 1985 comedy film Kissi Se Na Kehna.
Live Law also quoted Delhi High Court’s Justice Sanjeev Narula as noting that the remand order was ending on Saturday and that Zubair would be produced before the magistrate on 2 July.
"I don't know if they are seeking for extension but... accused may be released, may be sent to Judicial Custody. Why don't you urge these points before Trial Court?” the court orally remarked, adding:
“If talking about legality, I'll have to issue notice, serve the other side."
Appearing for Zubair, Grover reportedly pointed out that the question was about whether the nature of the case is of such which would warrant a remand in the first place.
Further, she said that Zubair’s arrest was in violation of Supreme Court’s Arnesh Kumar guidelines, as well as an attempt to breach his journalistic freedom (via confiscation of his mobile phone and laptop).
Grover also told the court that Zubair was called for questioning in a different (2020) FIR against him, but arrested in this latest matter.
Further, she pointed out that initially Zubair was booked under section 295 IPC (injuring or defiling a place of worship), but since no place of worship was destroyed, "they had to quickly change the provision itself (to 295A IPC).”
SGI Tushar Mehta’s counter-arguments included that the matter is still under investigation, and that even if the court concludes that the remand order was wrong, the consequence would be that Zubair will be sent in Judicial Custody.
"Can the High Court in extraordinary jurisdiction examine something which has to be examined tomorrow by Magistrate having competent jurisdiction?" the SGI, according to LiveLaw, asked.
