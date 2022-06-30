Zubair Moves Delhi High Court Against 4-Day Police Custody, Hearing Tomorrow

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
(Photo: The Quint)
Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday, 30 June moved the Delhi High Court challenging the four-day police custody remand given to him by a Trial Court on Tuesday. The court is slated to hear the matter on Friday.
Zubair was arrested on Monday, and remanded by the duty magistrate to one-day police custody. On Tuesday, the Patiala House Court extended the police remand by four days.
While the FIR copy accessed by The Quint says that Zubair has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the remand order indicates Zubair is being alleged to have committed offences under Sections 153A and 295A instead.
Meanwhile, Zubair was brought to Bengaluru by Delhi Police on Thursday. His team is currently at his residence in a bid to acquire electronic evidence in relation to the case
The contentious tweet for which Zubair has been booked in this case carries a picture of the signboard of a hotel visibly changed from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel.' It is accompanied by the text: “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”.
The picture, however, is neither of a place of worship, nor was it clicked by Zubair. It is a screenshot of a scene from a 1985 comedy film Kissi Se Na Kehna, which has been used in several contexts over the years.
Previously, Zubair was booked for using the term 'hate-mongers' in a tweet with reference to Hindu leaders Bajrang Muni, Yati Narsinghanand and Swami Anand Swaroop.
