'I Tried To Bring the Court Closer to People': NV Ramana on Final Day as CJI

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana being garlanded during a felicitation programme by the Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday, 26 August, on his last day as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), said that it was his constitutional duty to bring the court closer to the people by generating awareness and building confidence in the judiciary among people.
The proceedings of his ceremonial bench were livestreamed for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court. He retired from office upon attaining the age of superannuation.
He said, "I have actively tried to promote a sense of belongingness of the people with the system. My constant endeavor was to make the people aware, not just about their rights and obligations, but also about the Constitutional scheme and democratic values and institutions."
In his farewell speech, he said, "There are millions with suppressed judicial needs who are apprehensive to approach the judiciary in times of need."
He said:
He added that it was his constitutional duty to dispel these notions and bring the court closer to the people by generating awareness and building confidence in the judiciary among people.
He said that he had ensured appointments of a record 11 judges in the top court and over 220 in high courts.
He said, "Due to our concerted efforts, we could make considerable progress in appointing more women judges and promoting social diversity on the Bench."
He added, "We got 15 new Chief Justices for various High Courts during the same period. This process is a reflection of the coherence and determination of the Judges to strengthen our institution, to further the goal of justice."