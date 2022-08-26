'I Tried To Bring the Court Closer to People': NV Ramana on Final Day as CJI

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Friday, 26 August, on his last day as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), said that it was his constitutional duty to bring the court closer to the people by generating awareness and building confidence in the judiciary among people.

The proceedings of his ceremonial bench were livestreamed for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court. He retired from office upon attaining the age of superannuation.

He said, "I have actively tried to promote a sense of belongingness of the people with the system. My constant endeavor was to make the people aware, not just about their rights and obligations, but also about the Constitutional scheme and democratic values and institutions."