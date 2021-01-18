Police to Decide on Entry Into Delhi: SC on Farmers’ Tractor Rally

The Supreme Court on Monday, 18 January, adjourned the Centre’s petition filed through the Delhi Police - seeking an injunction on the farmers’ tractor rally that is scheduled for Republic Day - to Wednesday. The court indicated that entry into Delhi is a law and order issue, which they cannot address, with the Chief Justice of India adding that the court's intervention on this aspect appears to be misunderstood.

The rally planned by the agitating farmers, in protest of the three contentious farm laws, is intended to build pressure on the central government against the implementation of what the farmers call ‘anti-farm’ laws.

The Centre had moved the Supreme Court last week, seeking an injunction to restrain any vehicle protest march, including tractors and trolleys, in Delhi on Republic Day. It stated that the right to protest is subject to countervailing public order or interest, and any disruption would be “a huge embarrassment for the nation”.