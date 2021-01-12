Centre Asks SC to Stop Farmers’ Tractor Rally to Be Held on 26 Jan

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday, 11 January, said the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers protests, and reiterated its intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

The court will pass an interim order regarding a stay on the implementation of the farm laws on Tuesday, 12 January, when the case has been listed next.

“We don’t know what consultation was done before the enactment of these laws,” the CJI said during the hearing, adding that a “whole state was up in arms.”

The CJI castigated the central government for repeatedly saying it was engaged with discussions with the farmers – Attorney General KK Venugopal said new talks were scheduled for 15 January during this hearing as well – and yet was not engaging with the farmers.

The Chief Justice added that if the Centre was not willing to stay the implementation of the laws themselves, the apex court would do so, which would allow better negotiations with the farmers and ensure the expert committee set up by the court could properly address the concerns over the law.