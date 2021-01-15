Farm Bills a Potential Step Forward, But Many Need Protecting: IMF

Meanwhile, the ninth round of talks between the Centre and farmers’ unions over the three contentious farm laws concluded on Friday, 15 January, at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Three union ministers were representing the Centre, according to PTI.

The eighth round of talks on Friday, 8 January, ended with no resolution of the issue. Addressing the media after the meeting on Friday, Tomar had said that the discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, reiterated the demand for the repeal and stated that farmers would not accept anything less.

Farmers have been staging protests against the NDA government’s new farm laws, in the biting winter cold, for over two months now.

Deeming the laws as “anti-farmer,” the farmers have sought their complete scrapping or revocation.