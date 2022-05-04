Sedition Law: Centre Seeks One Week’s Time To File Response in Supreme Court

On 27 April, the court had directed the central government to file the reply saying it would commence the final hearing in the matter on 5 May and would not entertain any request for adjournment.

Meanwhile, the petition states that a statute criminalising expression based on unconstitutionally vague definitions of ‘disaffection towards Government’ etc "is an unreasonable restriction on the fundamental right to free expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and causes constitutionally impermissible ‘chilling effect’ on speech," Bar and Bench reported.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal will be leading the arguments for the petitioners arguing that the sedition law is unconstitutional, appearing on behalf of Major General SG Vombatkere, a retired Army officer who filed the lead petition on the issue.