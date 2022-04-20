Bulli Bai: Court's Bail Order to 3 Says 'Their Age Misused by Other Accused'

After granting bail to three persons accused in the Bulli Bai app case, a Mumbai court said in its bail order released on Wednesday, 20 April, that the petitioners' "immature age and understanding" was misused by the others accused in the case.

A Bandra court had granted bail to 21-year-old Vishal Kumar Jha, 18-year-old Shweta Singh, and 21-year-old Mayank Agarwal on 12 April, and the detailed bail order was made available on Tuesday.

Magistrate KC Rajput, while announcing the order in the court, had observed, "They (the accused who were granted bail) though attained substantial age of majority and understanding abused tender understanding and immaturity of other accused persons...," the Bar and Bench reported. It had denied bail to the other accused Omkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh.