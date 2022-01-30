Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Bulli Bai App Creator Niraj Bishnoi

Denying bail to Bulli Bai case accused Niraj Bishnoi for a second time, a Delhi court on Sunday, 30 January noted that the “sardonic conduct of targeting women journalists of a particular community on a social platform is not only against the essence of womanhood but also an act designed to disturb the communal harmony.”

On 1 January, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on an app by the name 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub. Bishnoi, 21, allegedly the "main conspirator" of the Bulli Bai app, was arrested from his house in Assam’s Jorhat by the Delhi Police on 5 January.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana noted in his order on Sunday: