Bulli Bai Case: Accused Shweta Singh & Mayank Rawat Sent to 3-Day Police Custody
The Bulli Bai app misused the photos of hundreds of Muslim women by allegedly auctioning them.
Shweta Singh, 18, and Mayank Rawat, 21, two of the accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case, who were arrested in Uttarakhand, were presented in the Bandra court on Friday, 7 January, and sent to police custody for three days, news agency ANI reported.
On 1 January, in a repeat of the ‘Sulli Deals’ incident, hundreds of women woke up to their photos being misused by a replica GitHub app called 'Bulli Bai.' The app showed a person's photo as the 'Bulli Bai of the day.'
Rawat, a 21-year-old student from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, studied in a college in Delhi, as per reports.
While the Mumbai Police arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, and Shweta Singh, in connection with the case, the Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi on Thursday.
After Bishnoi's arrest, the Delhi Police claimed that he was the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app.
The arrest was made by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO), its DCP KPS Malhotra confirmed to The Quint.
"Niraj Bishnoi is the character who made the Bulli Bai app on GitHub. He is also the person who was using a Twitter handle under the same name. He sent the app to social media propagators. But he is the mastermind and creator behind the app. We have found the evidence from his phone and laptop."KPS Malhotra, DCP, IFSO
(With inputs from ANI.)
