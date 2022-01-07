'Son Aloof for Months Before Arrest': Bulli Bai Case Accused Vishal Jha's Father

According to the Mumbai Police officer, Vishal Jha was part of a closely linked group, which continuously shared derogatory statements, lewd comments, and photographs. "It is clear that all the four accused in the case who have been arrested so far are connected to this group."

While the Mumbai police has arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, 21, and Shweta Singh, 18, in connection with the case, Delhi Police arrested Niraj Bishnoi, 21, on 6 January.

When asked whether he was aware of Vishal's involvement in any group, his father said, "No. I was not aware. We were not aware of anything." When Vishal visited his hometown, he was always found to be on his phone, chatting away. The family, however, had not checked who his online friends were.

According to authorities at the college he studied, Vishal had no close friends. He had 60 percent attendance and was "not a troublemaker". The college has not taken any legal action against the student, as the authorities are waiting for the Mumbai Police's investigation to "bring out the facts in the case."

Meanwhile, after Vishal's arrest, a Twitter user had accused him of being a 'trad', affiliated to the extreme Hindu right-wing. "We are still investigating all the claims," the police officer said. The family, however, does not have any political links, the official confirmed. "As far as we have understood, they are a middle-class family, who were unaware of what was happening in their son's life."

Sudhir Jha said the family was deeply troubled by the arrest. They have got a lawyer to defend him. "The real culprits should get punished. Vishal can never do such a thing," he reiterated. The youngster is now in police custody.