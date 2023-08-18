Section 377 Out, New Bill Raises Questions Over Protection of Men Against Rape

According to Chatterji, entirely omitting Section 377 would lead to perpetrators getting away with the crime as they do not fall under any particular section of the law. “It is going to create a lot of confusion,” she said.

Jeet, founder of Yes, We Exist, an LGBTQ+ rights advocacy initiative, asked what the recourse would be for queer men vulnerable to sexual assault. “Now, if they go to the police station, under what provision will they file the case under? None of the other sections have similar penalty as section 377 had,” he said.

Tibrewala explained that lawyers will have to bring in other sections of the law to fight the case. “If rape is accompanied by physical assault, then one can use section 352 of the IPC. But it isn’t always accompanied by assault,” she told The Quint.