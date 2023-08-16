'All Women Don't Want Children...': SC Handbook on Gender Stereotypes
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh)
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday, 16 August, that the Supreme Court has introduced a "Handbook on combating Gender Stereotypes."
While making the announcement, CJI Chandrachud pointed out that the purpose of this guidebook is to identify and eliminate the usage of words and expressions that carry gender biases within court judgments and legal language.
"This is to assist judges and the legal community to identify, understand, and combat stereotypes about women in legal discourse. It contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words and phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgements. It is for lawyers as well as judges," he explained.
"The handbook identifies common stereotypes by women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past and demonstrates why they're inaccurate and how they may distort the application of law," the CJI said.
"To raise awareness against the utilisation of harmful stereotypes, particularly those against women, the handbook aims to explain what stereotypes are," the CJI added.
