Police Custody, Definition Of 'Terrorist Act': Does BNS Curtail Civil Liberties?

"It is unclear as to why this offence was added separately. In practice, how might a police officer know if the offence falls under BNS or UAPA? According to me, the police will take caution and invoke both sections. It gives them more latitude. If UAPA doesn't suit them, they can put the activity under the expansive interpretation of BNS and charge the person," Abhir Datt said.

He explained that it was not on the courts to decide "which offence the prosecuting agency will choose to invoke. The court’s role will come only after the chargesheet is filed and the court will only decide under which provisions the accused will be tried. This change, however, is not going to make much of a difference as India as it is has had a very bad history with terrorism laws. They have been very draconian and harsh... but yes, it does make it difficult for a person to get bail or prove that, perhaps, he is innocent."

However, Sekhri said "It is speculative to think in terms of misuse."