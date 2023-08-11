Centre Proposes Legislative Overhaul of IPC, Sedition Law With Three New Bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three new bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday, 11 August, to replace major sections of the law such as the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).
(Photo: PTI)
Shah claimed that the following three bills would overhaul India's criminal justice system:
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 (to replace Indian Penal Code)
The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (to replace The Indian Evidence Act, 1872)
The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 (to replace The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973)
One of the key legislative changes that has been proposed is to repeal the controversial, colonial-era sedition law (Section 124A of IPC) that led to the arrests of 86 people across the country in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
However, the home minister also reportedly said that the proposed legislation will be sent to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny. The Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be examining the bills, LiveLaw reported.
The objective of this Bill is "to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."
"Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 percent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases, forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory," Shah said in his address.
According to the proposed Bill, a person convicted of gang rape will get a minimum of 20 years in prison, with the maximum punishment being life imprisonment.
"Rigorous imprisonment for not less than 20 years but which may extend to imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life and with fine," the bill reads.
While tabling the bills in Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government now proposes "death penalty for rape of a minor."
