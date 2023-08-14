No Matter What Amit Shah Says, the New Criminal Law Bills Are Not Anti-colonial

While introducing the three criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha on 11 August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that they are meant to move away from the “colonial” remnants in our criminal law.
(Photo: PTI)
While introducing the three criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha on 11 August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that they are meant to move away from the “colonial” remnants in our criminal law.
If passed, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023 will replace the Indian Penal Code, The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 will replace The Code Of Criminal Procedure and The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 will replace The Indian Evidence Act.
One wonders how the Home Minister and others hailing the anti-colonial nature of these Bills understand the word “colonialism.”
Not everything about the existing law is bad. But many offences in the IPC reflect a mindset which was harboured by our colonial masters and cemented in the law they made.
Some offences are dictated by the Victorian morality of a bygone era. For example, it is an offence to “obscene” material or to “obscene” acts or songs in a public place.
Further, some offences assume the inferiority of women by treating them as the property of their husbands. One such offence, “adultery”, was unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2018. But others remain in the law. For instance, marital rape is from the definition of “rape”, and it is an to “take or entice away” a married woman (her consent being immaterial) intending that she have sexual intercourse with a person who is not her husband. Further, instead of criminalising and against women per se, they are still linked to outraging their “modesty."
Our colonial masters were also particularly invested in punishing any speech or act that threatened their position as rulers. They introduced offences like sedition and criminal conspiracy and routinely invoked them against our freedom fighters.
It is worth examining what the BNS does to these facets of the IPC.
Well, not much.
The Victorian morality continues. All provisions on obscenity are retained, and so is the provision on enticement of married women. Marital rape continues to be exempted. Assault and harassment of women continues to be linked to their modesty. The offences of blasphemy and defamation are retained verbatim. Nearly all offences against the State are retained. In fact, for some offences, the grounds for arrest have been expanded as compared to IPC.
Particularly interesting is the BNS’ treatment of “sedition”. By a , the offence of sedition in the IPC was put in abeyance, i.e., “stayed”. The Home Minister claimed in the Parliament that sedition law is proposed to be “” by the BNS. It is this statement that seems to form the basis of the anti-colonial gesture, and is therefore worth examining carefully.
What kind of subversion, one may ask? After all, even peaceful protests are “subversive” in some sense. Another relevant question is: subversion of whom? One could even say that protests by trade unions are “subverting” their employers
The text of the provision does not limit “subversion” to subversion of the State. This vague phrase has not been defined in the Bill, and it does not have parallels in other laws in India, thereby leaving their meaning open to interpretation by law enforcement.
Further, the provision uses vague and unnecessary catch-all phrases such as “or otherwise” and “or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India," thereby opening the doors of abuse.
The jurisprudence on speech-related criminal provisions has evolved since 1860, when the IPC was enacted, and 1890, when sedition was introduced. The Supreme Court, relying upon the fundamental right to speech and permissible restrictions thereon, has created restricted frameworks within which such provisions are supposed to operate (see, for instance, for and for ). The Ministry of Home Affairs missed an opportunity to codify these frameworks in the BNS.
This is so because the phrase “sovereignty and integrity of India” has been used. This phrase is listed as a and has not been authoritatively interpreted by the Supreme Court, thus giving the State an opportunity argue that it does not require a violence-based framework.
Further, being cognisant of the caused by the vagueness and strictness of laws criminalising speech, the Ministry of Home Affairs should have taken minimum care to precisely define the terms used in this provision. Instead, in addition to retaining all state-related offences in the BNS, the rechristened “sedition” provision includes language much broader and vaguer than the original offence in the IPC. This indicates that the BNS is hardly a departure from colonialism; in fact, it suffers from a high-handedness akin to that of a coloniser seeking to retain its rule at the cost of civil liberties.
(Saral Minocha is a teacher and lawyer. He thanks Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj for inputs on the piece. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own, The Quint neither endorses them nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)