No Matter What Amit Shah Says, the New Criminal Law Bills Are Not Anti-colonial

While introducing the three criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha on 11 August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that they are meant to move away from the “colonial” remnants in our criminal law.

If passed, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023 will replace the Indian Penal Code, The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 will replace The Code Of Criminal Procedure and The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 will replace The Indian Evidence Act.

One wonders how the Home Minister and others hailing the anti-colonial nature of these Bills understand the word “colonialism.”