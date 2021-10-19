Bail is Not Impossible in UAPA Cases: Courts Can Shine a Path to Justice

The use of the UAPA in arrests serves two major purposes for investigating agencies. First, it doubles the amount of time they are granted by statute to file a charge sheet to 180 days. Second, if terror offences are invoked against an accused, Section 43D(5) of the UAPA kicks in.

This provision prevents the courts from granting bail to an accused if, based on the case diary and other materials provided by the police, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the case against the accused is prima facie true.

The Supreme Court in its 2019 Watali judgment read this provision in a very restricted manner, saying that the courts cannot scrutinise the evidence and material the police have against the accused (even if there are serious problems with this), and must instead consider only the allegations by the police and how serious they are.