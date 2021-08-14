'Mere Discussions Aren't Terror Offences': Bombay HC Grants Bail to UAPA Accused

In a significant judgment delivered on 13 August, the Bombay High Court held that "mere discussions or, for that matter, advocacy of a particular cause" would not fall within the dragnet of a terror offence, and could not, therefore, be grounds to deny a person bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The judgment is significant because bail on merits of the case (rather than for procedural irregularities or prolonged delay) is extremely rare when the UAPA is invoked.

The bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar were dealing with an appeal by one Iqbal Ahmed Kabir Ahmed against an NIA special court's rejection of his bail application. Iqbal had been accused by the NIA of being in a conspiracy with the banned terror outfit ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria), and been arrested, back in 2016.

The NIA had brought a charge sheet against Iqbal and other accused in October 2016, but the trial had not begun yet.