Granting Bail to Ashwini Upadhyay Was Correct in Law. Others Are Not So Lucky

There can be little doubt that the slogans raised by right-wing Hindu activists at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 8 August, amounted to hate speech. And not just dog whistles or innuendo, this was hate speech which expressly incited violence against Muslims, and was the type which starts riots.

Given these circumstances, there has been understandable confusion over the fact that a Delhi court granted bail to the man who organised the protest, at the scene of which these slogans were raised.

However, the truth is that the order granting bail to advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay on Wednesday, 11 August was entirely in accordance with the law.