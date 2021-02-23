Disha Ravi Gets Bail From Patiala House Court in Toolkit Case

Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on Tuesday, 23 February in the Delhi Police’s ‘toolkit’ case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had heard detailed arguments on Saturday, 20 February, from Ravi’s lawyer Siddharth Agarwal on why Ravi should be granted bail, as well as the government’s lawyers, who opposed this.

Ravi has been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each for her release. Agarwal tried to argue for this to be reduced as her family is not of means and pointing out that he was handling the case pro bono. However, the court denied this request.