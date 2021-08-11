Slogans at Jantar Mantar: Ex-BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay Gets Bail

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 11 August, granted bail to advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay in connection with the case pertaining to incendiary sloganeering at Jantar Mantar three days back.

The bail has been granted on a bond of Rs 50,000. Upadhyay and three others were sent to two-day judicial custody in connection with the incident on Tuesday, while two other accused were remanded to one-day police custody.

All had been arrested earlier on Tuesday for questioning after Islamophobic slogans were raised at Jantar Mantar over the weekend.