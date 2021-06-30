Criminal 'Injustice': How Courts Use 'Remand' to Penalise the Poor

Illegal arrests, mechanical remand, and absence of legal representation — the criminal justice system continued to remain punitive even during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quint analysed 153 remand orders passed by magistrates from all trial courts in Delhi, during the peak of the second wave (30 April-15 June). To substantiate the themes emerging from the remand orders, we interviewed 25 remand lawyers (legal aid counsel) empanelled with the District Legal Services Authority across the state.