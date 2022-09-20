NIA Gets 90-Day Extension to File Charge Sheet in Amravati Murder Case

It further said that the accused were misleading the probe agency and as a result, they had to record the statements of 20 witnesses last week and it will require time for corroboration.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing the accused, opposed the NIA's plea for extension saying that the probe agency can't put words into the mouth of the accused in order to get the answer it wants.

The accused have a right to remain silent, but they cannot mislead the investigation, NIA added.