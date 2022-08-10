ADVERTISEMENT
SC Clubs All FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Transfers to Delhi Police For Probe
Further, all the clubbed FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 August, clubbed all FIRs against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement again Prophet Mohammad.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
