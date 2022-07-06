Amravati: Four Detained Over Threat Calls to Those Supporting Nupur Sharma

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after the killing of chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati.
Amravati Police on Wednesday, 6 July, detained four people for making threat calls to people who posted social media posts in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma.
Nilima Araj, police inspector, City Kotwali Police Station, Amravati, said that the detainees are being questioned, news agency ANI reported.
She added that the details of the complainant will be kept confidential.
The detentions come after a 22-year-old man in Nagpur's Wardhaman Nagar reportedly received threat calls over a post supporting Nupur Sharma on Instagram on 14 June.
On 17 June, after some people reached his residence to threaten him, he left Nagpur with his family.
The man left Nagpur following the murders of Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe in Udaipur and Amravati respectively over posts supporting Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The Amravati murder took place on 21 June around 10 pm, when Kolhe had closed his shop, Amit Medical Store, located in Rachana Shree Mall near the Amravati Tehsil office.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the custody of seven accused in the murder on Tuesday, 5 July.
While the seven have been sent to a four-day-transit-remand, they will be presented before a Mumbai court on 8 July. The eighth accused in the case is on the run.
Two others, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on the night of 30 June for allegedly helping the killers escape. NIA had taken over the Udaipur murder investigation as well.
The four accused in the murder were presented at a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on 2 July.
