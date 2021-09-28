2020 Delhi Riots Not 'Spur of the Moment' but 'Pre-Planned Conspiracy': HC

The court, while hearing a bail plea of a person accused of involvement in murder in the riots, observed that the rioters had been forearmed and had disconnected the CCTV cameras in the region where the violence took place – confirming that the riots were a "preplanned and pre-meditated conspiracy."

"The systematic disconnection and destruction of the CCTV cameras also confirms the existence of a preplanned and pre-meditated conspiracy to disturb law and order in the city. This is also evident from the fact that innumerable rioters ruthlessly descended with sticks, dandas, bats etc. upon a hopelessly outnumbered cohort of police officials," the court further stated.