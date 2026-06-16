Stranded, Trapped, Forgotten: Indian Seafarers Caught in the US-Iran Crossfire

When a brief ceasefire took hold, Jerin and other seafarers sent SOS messages to their company and to the Indian government. The company did little, he alleges, so the crew turned to Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal, who arranged their repatriation. They travelled overland from Khorramshahr to Bandar Abbas, on to the Armenian border, and finally flew home to India on 3 May.

"That journey alone took almost a week—on the bus, standing in long queues at the border, then the embassy shelter, the airport. Somehow, we made it back," Jerin recalls.

He is still repaying Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 3.5 lakh he handed an agent to secure the job. On a monthly wage of Rs 45,000, he is also still chasing a pending Rs 45,000 the company has yet to pay, despite repeated requests.