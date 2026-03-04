Iran-Israel Conflict: 3 Indians Feared Dead in Attack on Ship Off Oman Coast

According to The Indian Express, one of the deceased was identified as Dixit Solanki, a 25-year-old from Diu, who died when an unmanned boat struck the oil tanker MKD Vyom, causing a fire and explosion in the engine room. The vessel was carrying 25 crew members, including 16 Indians and four Bangladeshis, and was en route to Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat at the time of the attack.