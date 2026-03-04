Iran-Israel Conflict: 3 Indians Feared Dead in Attack on Ship Off Oman Coast

advertisement
Three Indian nationals lost their lives in two separate attacks on merchant vessels off the coast of Oman during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. The incidents involved explosive-laden drone boats striking oil tankers, resulting in fatalities and injuries among crew members. The attacks occurred near the Muscat Governorate and in the Strait of Hormuz, with Indian authorities confirming the deaths and initiating efforts for the repatriation of affected nationals.
According to The Indian Express, one of the deceased was identified as Dixit Solanki, a 25-year-old from Diu, who died when an unmanned boat struck the oil tanker MKD Vyom, causing a fire and explosion in the engine room. The vessel was carrying 25 crew members, including 16 Indians and four Bangladeshis, and was en route to Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat at the time of the attack.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the other two Indian nationals, Ashish Kumar from Bihar and Daleep Singh from Rajasthan, are presumed dead following an attack on the MV Skylight a day earlier. The incident also resulted in injuries to four crew members, with search operations ongoing for the missing individuals more than 48 hours after the attack.
Oman's Ministry of Defence reported that the MKD Vyom was hit 52 nautical miles off Muscat, leading to the death of one crew member and the evacuation of the remaining personnel as coverage revealed. The Indian Embassy in Oman expressed condolences and stated it was coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safe and early repatriation of Indian nationals on board the affected vessels.
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India's opposition to attacks on merchant shipping, noting that Indian nationals have lost their lives or remain missing as a result of such incidents as statements confirmed. He emphasised India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict and prevent further loss of life.
“As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days,” said Randhir Jaiswal.
Regional maritime security has been significantly affected, with the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters witnessing increased hostilities. Analysis showed that cruise ships and commercial vessels have faced heightened risks, and several countries have issued advisories or suspended maritime operations in response to the conflict.
India's government has prioritised the safety of its citizens in West Asia, with nearly 10 million Indians residing in the region. Reporting indicated that authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have established control rooms and emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals in affected countries.
Broader regional impacts include disruptions to shipping routes and energy supplies, with the conflict leading to increased risks for vessels operating near the Arabian Peninsula as details emerged. The Indian government continues to coordinate with international partners and local authorities to safeguard its citizens and interests in the region.
“We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” the Indian Embassy in Oman stated regarding the repatriation of affected crew members.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.