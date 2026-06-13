PM Modi Departs for France & Slovakia; G7 Summit, Talks With Macron on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 13 June, departed for a six-nation Europe tour, during which he will visit France and Slovakia.

Modi is scheduled to attend the G-7 Summit in France next week, continuing India’s active participation in global forums. India’s engagement with the G-7 has grown steadily, reflecting its rising influence in international affairs. Recent coverage does not indicate any official or high-level engagement between India and Slovakia in this context.