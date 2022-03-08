'She Wanted to Become a Doctor', 18-Year-Old Rafia's Promising Life Cut Short

The festive scene at her residence followed by her recent success in board exams did not last long as 18-year-old Rafia Nazir died in a grenade attack in city centre Amira Kadal where shoppers had thronged the Sunday market.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
On Sunday evening, 6 March, 18-year-old Rafia, along with her mother and sister, was busy shopping when militants lobbed a grenade in Amira Kadal, leaving Rafia badly injured along with 34 other people. “She was lying injured when some people took her to the hospital. Her eyes were closed, and blood was oozing from her head,” said an eyewitness.
Among the 34 injured, a 71-year-old man identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi of Naidkadal in downtown Srinagar died on the spot.
CCTV footage of the scene of the attack shows the moment the grenade was lobbed. People started running for safety while many fell on the ground.
This was the second grenade attack in Lal Chowk as earlier, on 25 January, four people were injured after militants lobbed a grenade in the area.
All the injured, including Rafia and her family members, were taken to the hospital for treatment. While Rafia was critical, her mother Hameeda and sister Farhad sustained minor injuries.
A pall of gloom descended on Saderbal, Hazratbal in Srinagar, where the last rites of the young girl were held.
Ameena remembered Rafia as a bright student who wanted to become a doctor. “We had pinned hopes that one day her hard work and brilliance will change the fate of her poverty-ridden family,” Ameena sighed.
She added that Rafia’s father is a heart patient while her mother is diabetic. “Since the death of their young daughter has left the family devastated, the government should come forward and provide them some assistance.”
“Her father became so happy when Rafia achieved success with flying colours. Within four weeks the delighted father’s dreams shattered and he is left distraught.”
Inside their residence in Saderbal, Hazratbal, an area close to the University of Kashmir, hundreds of mourners were praying for the slain girl and consoling her family members.
One of her close relatives, Aijaz Ahmad, said that Rafia is survived by her parents, two brothers and an elder sister. “We are not able to speak because our wounds are fresh,” he told The Quint.
The condition of other injured people being treated in different hospitals is stated to be stable.
According to media reports, no militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place amid intensified anti-militancy operations in the region.
Following the attack, Srinagar police tweeted, “In light of this terrorist act of grenade throwing in the busy Sunday market near Amira Kadal bridge, all civilians are requested to be vigilant and report any suspected activity to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.”
Police have also registered cases under relevant sections of law and started investigations.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while reacting over the grenade incident, tweeted: "I strongly condemn the terror attack at Srinagar. My deepest condolences to the family of the innocent civilians martyred & wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We are firmly resolved to dismantling the terror ecosystem & defeat terror menace that continues to be perpetrated by the neighbouring country."
The civilian deaths also evoked condemnation from various political leaders, including former Chief Ministers—Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. They have demanded that those involved in the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.
